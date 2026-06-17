Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Strikes out 10 in win

Gilbert (5-4) allowed one run on two hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out 10 over seven innings to earn the win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Gilbert had a shaky first inning, in which he allowed the run and three baserunners. He retired 16 in a row in the middle of his start before plunking Pete Alonso in the seventh inning. After some iffy work early in the season, Gilbert is 3-0 with just five runs allowed across 30 innings over his last five starts. Overall, he has a 3.43 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 92:20 K:BB through 86.2 innings over 15 starts. Gilbert is projected for a favorable home matchup against the Red Sox over the weekend since the Mariners are opting to piggyback Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo on Friday.