Gilbert did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the White Sox. He struck out three.

Despite walking a season-high three batters, it was still a nice bounce-back effort for Gilbert, who surrendered six earned runs to the Angels last time out. The right-hander started the campaign strong, posting a 3.60 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 69:10 K:BB through his first 10 appearances (60 innings), but he's given up 14 earned runs across his past four starts (19.1 innings) while recording a modest 15:6 K:BB. Gilbert's next start is lined up for a matchup in Baltimore.