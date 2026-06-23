Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Will be piggybacked Saturday

Gilbert said Tuesday that he'll make his next start Saturday in Cleveland and will be piggybacked by Emerson Hancock in the game, Cameron Van Til of 710 AM Seattle Sports reports.

Manager Dan Wilson announced last week that the Mariners would maintain a five-man rotation through the All-Star break but keep all six of their starters involved by using two in a piggyback arrangement every sixth game. After Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo worked in tandem last Friday versus Boston, Gilbert and Hancock will be paired together this weekend. Assuming their usage mimics that of Miller and Castillo from last week, Gilbert will likely cover around five innings and 70-to-80 pitches, while Hancock steps in to finish out the game. Though Gilbert's workload will be suppressed Saturday more than it would be in his typical starts, he'll still be lined up for a win as long as he reaches five innings and departs with a lead.