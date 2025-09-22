Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Wins over Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilbert (6-6) allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings to earn the win Sunday over the Astros.
Gilbert has allowed three runs or fewer in six straight starts, earning four quality starts and three wins in that span. The right-hander limited the damage to a Zach Cole solo home run in the third inning in this contest. For the season, Gilbert has a 3.43 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 168:30 K:BB through 126 innings over 24 starts. He is projected to make his regular-season finale at home versus the Dodgers.
More News
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Earns fifth win•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Fans eight in short start•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Posts another sharp outing•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Racks up 13 strikeouts in win•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Clobbered in loss•