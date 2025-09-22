Gilbert (6-6) allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings to earn the win Sunday over the Astros.

Gilbert has allowed three runs or fewer in six straight starts, earning four quality starts and three wins in that span. The right-hander limited the damage to a Zach Cole solo home run in the third inning in this contest. For the season, Gilbert has a 3.43 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 168:30 K:BB through 126 innings over 24 starts. He is projected to make his regular-season finale at home versus the Dodgers.