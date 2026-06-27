Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Working alone Saturday

Gilbert will no longer be piggybacked by Emerson Hancock during Saturday's game against the Guardians, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

The Mariners reportedly didn't want to disrupt the rhythm that Gilbert has developed recently, per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, so they will allow the 29-year-old to make a traditional start Saturday. Hancock is now set to start Sunday's series finale, pushing George Kirby back to Monday's series opener against the Angels. The Mariners' piggyback-laden rotation plans remain very unpredictable and warrant close monitoring through the All-Star break.