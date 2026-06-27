Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Working alone Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Gilbert will no longer be piggybacked by Emerson Hancock during Saturday's game against the Guardians, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

The Mariners reportedly didn't want to disrupt the rhythm that Gilbert has developed recently, per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, so they will allow the 29-year-old to make a traditional start Saturday. Hancock is now set to start Sunday's series finale, pushing George Kirby back to Monday's series opener against the Angels. The Mariners' piggyback-laden rotation plans remain very unpredictable and warrant close monitoring through the All-Star break.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!