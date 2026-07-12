Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Yields four runs in Saturday's loss

Gilbert (7-6) took the loss against the Rays on Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five across 6.2 innings.

Gilbert was one hit shy from matching a career-high allowed that he set in August of 2022 against the Yankees. He limited the Rays to two runs through six innings and was in line for the quality start, but he allowed two baserunners in the seventh before being pulled, both of whom scored on a three-run homer from Ryan Vilade. Gilbert has yielded four earned runs in two of his last three starts and enters the All-Star break with a 3.32 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 119:24 K:BB across 114 innings.