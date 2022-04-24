Festa, who allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk while recording two strikeouts over two-thirds of an inning in a win over the Royals on Saturday, has a 5.06 ERA and 1.69 WHIP across his first six appearances.

The right-hander has allowed at least one run in half of his six outings, and he also gave up a pair of home runs in his first appearance of the season against the Twins back on April 10. On a more positive note, Festa has also missed plenty of bats, furnishing an 11:3 K:BB across 5.1 innings. Festa's current big-league tenure is his first since 2019, when he posted a 0-2 record, 5.64 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and three holds while also being charged with a pair of blown saves for the Mariners in 20 appearances.