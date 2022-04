Sewald (undisclosed) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Sewald delivered a scoreless inning Tuesday against the Rangers but will now be unavailable until further notice. It's unclear if the 31-year-old tested positive for the virus, but he'll be away from the team until he clears the COVID-19 protocols. Drew Steckenrider and Diego Castillo should continue to split save chances for the Mariners in the meantime.