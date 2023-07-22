Sewald (3-0) allowed a walk and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the win Friday over the Blue Jays.

Sewald kept the game tied at 2-2 in the top of the ninth inning before Teoscar Hernandez's walk-off single a half-frame later. This was Sewald's second straight appearance in a non-save situation, and those outings have come on consecutive days, which may make him unavailable Saturday. He's at a 2.95 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 58:13 K:BB with 19 saves through 39.2 innings this season.