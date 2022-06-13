Sewald (3-2) allowed a two-run home run and hit two batters while also recording two strikeouts over an inning to take the loss against the Red Sox on Sunday.

One day after notching his third win, Sewald was on the opposite side of the ledger Sunday when he surrendered what turned out to be a game-winning two-run home run to Rafael Devers in the eighth inning. The hard-throwing right-hander's control was uncharacteristically poor, and he's now yielded earned runs in consecutive appearances for the first time all season.