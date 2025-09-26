Arozarena went 2-for-5 with two RBI and one stolen base in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Rockies.

This was Arozarena's first multi-hit effort since Sept. 11 versus the Angels. In the 11 games in between, he went just 3-for-44 (.068) with a 3:19 BB:K. That has done some damage on his rate stats for the season, which now sit at a .235/.331/.424 slash line with 27 home runs, 29 steals, 76 RBI and 93 runs scored through 157 contests. Despite the recent slump, he has remained the Mariners' leadoff hitter during the team's 17-1 stretch that began Sept. 6 in Atlanta.