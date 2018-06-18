Mariners' Rob Whalen: Sent back to Triple-A
Whalen was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
Whalen was optioned to make room for the return of Juan Nicasio (knee). Whalen pitched four scoreless innings Friday against the Red Sox in his only big-league appearance this season, allowing just one hit and one walk, though he didn't manage to strike out a single batter.
