Ray (11-8) allowed three hits and struck out seven without walking a batter across seven shutout innings to earn the win over the Guardians on Sunday.

Ray closed out a fantastic August with his fifth straight quality start, and this one was his best of the bunch. He posted a 1.64 ERA and 41:11 K:BB through 33 innings across those five starts, and he's won three in a row. The sharp month lowered Ray's season ERA to 3.58 with a 1.14 WHIP and 180:53 K:BB through 155.2 innings across 26 starts. He's lined up for a rematch with the Guardians in Cleveland next weekend.