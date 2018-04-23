Mariners' Ryon Healy: Continues hitting in second rehab outing
Healy (ankle) went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs in Double-A Arkansas' win over Springfield on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Healy's timing at the plate has been encouragingly sharp in his first two rehab games, as he's gone 3-for-7 with a home run, four RBI, two walks and three runs. He's likely due for another couple of outings at the minor-league level before he rejoins the Mariners.
More News
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Slugs three-run homer in first rehab game•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Off to Double-A Arkansas for rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Continues running Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Runs sprints Monday•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Taking grounders Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...