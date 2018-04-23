Healy (ankle) went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs in Double-A Arkansas' win over Springfield on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Healy's timing at the plate has been encouragingly sharp in his first two rehab games, as he's gone 3-for-7 with a home run, four RBI, two walks and three runs. He's likely due for another couple of outings at the minor-league level before he rejoins the Mariners.