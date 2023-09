Haggerty went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.

Haggerty's playing time remains sporadic, but he was able to make a small impact off the bench Tuesday. The steal was his first since Sept. 2 The speedy outfielder is up to a .247/.330/.321 slash line with seven steals, one home run, four RBI and 13 runs scored through 92 plate appearances this season.