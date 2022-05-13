Romo (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The veteran right-hander has been sidelined since April 11 with inflammation in his right shoulder, and he'll rejoin the active roster after making one rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma. Romo appeared in two games prior to the injury and picked up a hold over two scoreless frames, and he figures to fill a late-inning role now that he's healthy, though save chance are likely to be infrequent.