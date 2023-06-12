Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's loss to the Angels.

Hernandez's 11th home run of the year was a two-run shot against Angels starter Griffin Canning in the fourth inning. Hernandez has logged multiple hits in four of his last seven games, hitting .384 (10-for-26) with three extra-base hits during that stretch. After a brutal start that resulted in a .229 average through 40 games, the veteran outfielder is hitting .281 with 15 RBI over is last 24 games, boosting his season slash line to .248/.292/.427.