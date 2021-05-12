Kikuchi hurled 6.1 innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 11.

The southpaw's 11 strikeouts were a career high, and he racked up 17 swinging strikes in the contest. Kikuchi looked to be in line for a win upon entering the seventh frame with a 4-1 lead, but a pair of singles -- one of which didn't leave the infield -- resulted in his removal from the game, and the Dodgers brought home both runners en route to a come-from-behind win. Nonetheless, Kikuchi finished with his third straight quality start, and he has struck out 25 batters across 20.1 frames during that stretch. He'll look to keep building on the hot stretch in his next start, currently projected to come against Cleveland at home Sunday.