Marlins' Austin Brice: Dumped from 40-man roster
The Marlins designated Brice (forearm) for assignment Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
With Miami officially announcing its signing of outfielder Corey Dickerson, Brice was removed from the 40-man roster. The 27-year-old reliever was actually one of the Marlins' more reliable bullpen arms in 2019, turned in a 3.43 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 44.2 innings before being shut down in late August with a right forearm strain.
