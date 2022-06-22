Hamilton agreed to a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Hamilton opted out of his minor-league deal with the Mariners at the start of June, and he'll now receive a look with the Marlins. The 31-year-old struggled offensively in 22 games at the Triple-A level with a .186/.263/.209 slash line, five RBI and four steals. He'll provide veteran outfield depth in the minors for Miami.