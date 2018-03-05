Marlins' Brian Ellington: Likely needs MRI on shoulder
Marlins manager Don Mattingly said that Ellington will likely undergo an MRI on his throwing shoulder this week after the right-hander displayed diminished velocity during Sunday's Grapefruit League outing against the Braves, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
In his spring debut Sunday, Ellington failed to record an out and was charged with two earned runs after yielding a pair of four-pitch walks. While Ellington didn't complain of an injury during the outing, Mattingly noted that the 27-year-old's wildness was a "red flag" that merited ongoing evaluation. The Marlins will likely have an update on Ellington's health later this week, but the rough start to the spring could hurt his chances of opening the regular season in a key setup role for Miami.
