De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-4 loss to the Mets.
He got the Marlins on the board by taking Carlos Carrasco deep in the fifth inning. De La Cruz has started nine of the last 10 games, but he's gone only 5-for-35 (.143) over that stretch with two of his three homers on the year, one steal, four runs and five RBI. With Jesus Sanchez landing on the COVID-19 list, however, De La Cruz will likely remain a fixture in center field in the short term.
More News
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Headed back to reserve role•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Slugs three-run homer•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Posts steal Saturday•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Knocks three hits in win•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Back on bench•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Ready to play Friday•