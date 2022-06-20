De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a walk and a stolen base in a 6-2 win Sunday over the Mets.

De La Cruz singled and stole second in the second and walked and scored in the seventh. It was the first time he reached base twice in a game since June 1. He is 6-for-46 with 11 strikeouts in his last 14 games.

