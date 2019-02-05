Granderson signed a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training with the Marlins on Tuesday.

Granderson will turn 38 in March but is still very much a competent player. He's posted a wRC+ of at least 98 for 14 straight years, and his .242/.351/.431 line in 123 games for the Blue Jays and Brewers last season was good for for a 116 wRC+. There may not be a weaker outfield in the league than the Marlins', so the veteran should have plenty of playing time to start the year, though a regular role can't necessarily be guaranteed all season. If he performs well, he could be shipped to a contender at the deadline to fill a fourth outfielder role (as has been the case for the last two seasons). If age finally catches up to him, the Marlins will likely turn to younger options.