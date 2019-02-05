Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Lands in Miami
Granderson signed a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training with the Marlins on Tuesday.
Granderson will turn 38 in March but is still very much a competent player. He's posted a wRC+ of at least 98 for 14 straight years, and his .242/.351/.431 line in 123 games for the Blue Jays and Brewers last season was good for for a 116 wRC+. There may not be a weaker outfield in the league than the Marlins', so the veteran should have plenty of playing time to start the year, though a regular role can't necessarily be guaranteed all season. If he performs well, he could be shipped to a contender at the deadline to fill a fourth outfielder role (as has been the case for the last two seasons). If age finally catches up to him, the Marlins will likely turn to younger options.
More News
-
Curtis Granderson: Plans to keep playing•
-
Brewers' Curtis Granderson: Snaps cold streak•
-
Brewers' Curtis Granderson: Scores three times in victory•
-
Brewers' Curtis Granderson: Falls double shy of cycle•
-
Brewers' Curtis Granderson: Making team debut•
-
Brewers' Curtis Granderson: Sent to Milwaukee•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
A couple of surprising first-round picks set the tone for a revealing mock draft. Scott White...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball busts, cheat sheet
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Howie Kendrick, Andrelton Simmons...
-
Strategies for outfield
Outfield isn't the deepest it's ever been, but it's never lacking in breaking and sleeper candidates,...