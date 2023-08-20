Robertson (4-4) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over one inning, taking the loss and a blown save in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Dodgers.

Robertson got the first out and then proceeded to allow five straight batters to reach base. He's been scored on in three of his eight appearances with the Marlins, and all three of those instances have resulted in multiple runs on his ledger. Robertson is at a 2.94 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 55:18 K:BB through 52 innings this year while going 17-for-22 in save chances between the Mets and the Marlins.