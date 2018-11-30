Marlins' Dixon Machado: Joins Fish
Machado singed a minor-league deal with the Marlins.
A 26-year-old utility infielder, Machado hit .227/.285/.295 in 505 plate appearances with the Tigers over the past four seasons. He goes from one rebuilding organization to another, and is not assured of another big-league opportunity in 2019.
