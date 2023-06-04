Perez (3-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk over five scoreless innings in a 12-1 win over the Athletics. He struck out five.

Perez made his second consecutive start without allowing a run, moving to 10 straight scoreless innings. Though the 20-year-old has had some struggles with command in the bigs (4.1 BB/9), he has struck out 24 batters in 24 innings of work thus far to go along with a 2.25 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. Perez is tentatively expected to face the White Sox and Mariners in his next two starts and should remain firmly in the fantasy conversation.