Marlins' Eury Perez: Blanks Bucs for sixth win

Perez (6-9) picked up the win Tuesday, scattering three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory over the Pirates. He struck out seven.

Matched up against Paul Skenes, Perez rose to the occasion and fired 62 of 100 pitches for strikes while preventing Pittsburgh from even getting a runner into scoring position. The win was Perez's first since July 5, but he hasn't been pitching poorly -- during that five-start stretch, the 23-year-old delivered a 3.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB over 30 innings despite winding up with an 0-3 record. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Cincinnati.