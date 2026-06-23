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Marlins' Eury Perez: Confirmed to return Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Perez (gracilis) will rejoin the Marlins' rotation with a start Wednesday versus the Rangers, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Manager Clayton McCullough indicated Monday that Perez would return from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday as long as he bounced back from a pitch design session with no issues, and that has happened. Perez's absence due to a right gracilis muscle strain lasted four weeks, which is half of the initial projected timetable. He threw 51 pitches in his lone rehab start, so Perez's workload will be relatively limited Wednesday.

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