Perez could be optioned to the minors when Trevor Rogers (biceps) returns from the injured list within the next week or so, Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald report.

Whether it's when Rogers is activated or soon after, Perez being sent back to the minors at some point seems to be inevitable. He doesn't deserve to be demoted, of course, having put up a 2.17 ERA and 30:13 K:BB over 29 innings covering six starts. However, the 20-year-old has never thrown more than 78 innings in a pro season and has already reached 60 frames between the majors and minors in 2023, so some level of workload management here is necessary. Jackson and Mish write that the Marlins are comfortable in letting Perez throw 100-to-120 innings this season and sending him to the minors would more easily allow the team to limit his starts to one per 7-to-10 days. The goal would be to curtail Perez's workload now so he could potentially be available down the stretch should Miami remain in playoff contention.