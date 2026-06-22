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Marlins' Eury Perez: Could rejoin rotation Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Monday that Perez (gracilis) "felt great" during his pitch design session and could rejoin the rotation Wednesday versus the Rangers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

As long as Perez recovers well from the session, he should be cleared to pitch Wednesday following a four-week absence due to a right gracilis muscle strain. Perez threw only 51 pitches in what is poised to be his lone rehab start, so he will not be prepared for a full workload against the Rangers.

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