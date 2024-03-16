Perez reported soreness in his elbow Thursday following his appearance in Wednesday's spring game against Washington, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Perez had to leave his appearance Wednesday after experiencing discomfort with the broken nail on his right middle finger. Now, Perez's elbow issue poses another threat to potentially delaying his start to the regular season. Perez will undergo further imaging and testing over the next few days to determine the severity of his injury, but it appears increasingly likely that Perez will miss the beginning of the regular season.