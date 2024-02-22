Perez was dealing with a cut on his right middle finger during Thursday's live batting practice session, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Perez mentioned that the cut developed while he was gripping his changeup. While there was some blood on his finger, Perez noted that he was not in any pain and he's not concerned about it lingering. That said, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Marlins hold the prized young righty out of a throwing session or two in order to let his finger heal.