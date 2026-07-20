Marlins' Eury Perez: Dominates in no-decision

Perez did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Brewers, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out nine over six scoreless innings.

Perez threw 66 of his 93 pitches for strikes and generated 17 whiffs in a dominant outing to start his second half of the season. He never faced more than four batters in an inning and struck out the side twice. The Marlins were unable to hold the lead in the ninth, costing Perez the win. The right-hander picked up where he left off before the All-Star break, as he has now posted a 1.14 ERA and 46:9 K:BB across 39.1 innings in his last six starts. He'll carry a 3.53 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 104:37 K:BB into his next scheduled start at home against the Padres.