Marlins' Eury Perez: Fans eight in victory

Perez (4-6) earned the win over Colorado on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and four walks while striking out eight batters over 5.1 innings.

It was the second start back for Perez after he missed nearly a month due to a thigh injury. He was held to 68 pitches in his return outing last Wednesday but was given a longer leash Tuesday, as he finished his start at 86 pitches. The right-hander struggled with his control a bit by issuing four walks, but he was otherwise nearly untouchable, with the only run against him coming on a first-inning solo homer by Mickey Moniak. Perez also had his swing-and-miss stuff working, racking up 19 whiffs and eight punchouts. He should be able to push his pitch count even further in upcoming outings, and his next start is tentatively scheduled to be a road matchup against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.