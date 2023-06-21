Perez didn't factor in the decision in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Blue Jays after he allowed three hits and no walks across six scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

The 20-year-old threw 59 of 80 pitches for strikes and generated 19 whiffs as he set a career high in strikeouts, though he was unable to grab his fifth win since the Marlins failed to score. Perez has surrendered just one run over his past five starts and has a 29:8 K:BB in 27 frames during that stretch. The righty has already thrown 72 innings between Triple-A and the majors this season after topping out at 77 and 78 frames the past two years, which makes his spot in the rotation tenuous despite his dominant form since the club is likely monitoring his workload.