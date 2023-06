Perez allowed one run on five hits and two walks over five innings in Friday's loss to the White Sox. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

The only damage against Perez was a solo shot by Yasmani Grandal in the second inning. Perez tossed 10 shutout innings in his previous two starts and has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his first six MLB starts. He lowered his season ERA to 2.17 with a 30:13 K:BB through 29 frames. Perez is lined up for a start in Seattle next week.