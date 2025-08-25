Perez (6-3) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings.

Perez cruised through six scoreless innings before the first two batters he faced in the seventh reached base and scored on a homer allowed by Lake Bachar. Perez generated 18 swinging strikes on 94 pitches, completing six frames for just the second time in seven outings since the All-Star break. He'll take a 3.44 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 70:25 K:BB across 70.2 innings into a road matchup with the Mets next weekend.