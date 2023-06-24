The Marlins are considering pausing Perez following his scheduled start next weekend against Atlanta, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Nothing is set in stone just yet, but it appears the Marlins are looking to give Perez an extended rest period heading into the All-Star break. The 20-year-old rookie has been phenomenal since arriving in the majors, recording a 1.54 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 45:14 K:BB through 41 frames. With 72 innings pitched between Triple-A and the majors this season, Perez is quickly approaching the most innings he's ever thrown in a season (78).