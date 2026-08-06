Marlins' Eury Perez: Mixed bag in ninth loss

Perez (5-9) took the loss Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out nine.

Most of the damage came during the second inning, when Atlanta plated three runs, but Perez was dominant at times Wednesday. The hard-throwing right-hander generated 18 whiffs on the way to matching a season high in strikeouts, and he's now posted a 2.30 ERA and 0.96 WHIP to go with a 49:14 K:BB over his last eight starts (47 innings) since returning from the injured list. Perez will take a 3.61 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 121:42 K:BB across 109.2 frames overall into his next scheduled outing against Pittsburgh.