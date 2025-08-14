Perez (5-3) earned the win against the Guardians on Wednesday, allowing four runs on three hits and eight strikeouts over five innings.

Perez allowed just four baserunners, but all came around to score on home runs in the first and fourth innings. He was otherwise excellent, generating 17 whiffs on 91 pitches while matching his season-high with eight strikeouts. While the 22-year-old has surrendered five homers and nine earned runs over his past two starts, he still owns a 3.58 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 60:20 K:BB across 60.1 innings. He's slated for a home matchup with the Cardinals early next week.