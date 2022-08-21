Perez is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Pensacola due to arm fatigue, Alex Carver of Fish on the Farm reports.

It seemed like something might be up with Perez when he gave up 13 earned runs over his last 11 innings (three appearances), and the arm issue was likely bothering him, at least in his most recent outing when he gave up six earned runs and recorded just four outs. On the season, the 6-foot-8 righty has a 4.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 73 innings while pitching as a 19-year-old at Double-A.