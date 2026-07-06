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Marlins' Eury Perez: Perfect for seven innings

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Perez (5-6) struck out eight over seven perfect innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Perez didn't get a chance to go for history, as manager Clayton McCullough pulled the right-hander at 92 pitches (56 strikes). Lake Bachar then made a mess of things in the eighth inning, and Pete Fairbanks struggled in the ninth, but the Marlins had just enough of a cushion to escape with the win. Perez has allowed just two runs over 17 innings across three starts since he returned from a right gracilis muscle strain. He's at a 3.84 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 89:32 K:BB through 79.2 innings over 15 starts this season. Perez is projected to make his next start at home versus the Guardians.

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