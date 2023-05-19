Perez (1-0) earned the win over Washington on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six batters over five innings.

Perez gave up a solo homer to Jeimer Candelario in the fourth inning, but that was the only tally the Nationals managed against him. The rookie right-hander didn't miss many bats, but he got 18 called strikes and punched out six batters. Perez is only 20 years old, but he hasn't looked overmatched at the big-league level, allowing three runs and posting a 13:3 K:BB over 9.2 frames. His next start is tentatively slated to come in the altitude of Colorado against the Rockies.