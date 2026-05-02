Perez (2-3) took the loss Friday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts across five innings.

Perez breezed through the first three innings, piling up five strikeouts, but he ran into trouble in the fourth with two runs allowed on three hits, one walk and a wild pitch. Perez has some of the best pure stuff in baseball, but he's been hurt by inconsistent command. The right-hander has allowed at last three runs in six of seven starts to begin the season and now owns a 4.46 ERA and 39:16 K:BB across 36.1 innings. The swing-and-miss stuff is there, but Perez needs to be sharper and work deeper into games. He's made it six innings just twice. The 23-year-old is lined up to face Baltimore at home next week.