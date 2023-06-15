Perez (4-1) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out six over six scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Mariners.

With reports of Perez being the likely roster casualty for when Trevor Rogers (biceps) returns, the 20-year-old right-hander did his best to make a case to stay on the roster. This was Perez's longest start of the season, and it was arguably his most dominant yet. He's shown little trouble with major-league hitters, posting a 1.80 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB over 35 innings across seven appearances. The idea behind sending Perez down would be workload management -- he's at 66 frames this season after tossing just 77 innings last year and 78 the year before. Rogers experienced soreness in his non-throwing shoulder over the weekend, which might be enough to buy Perez at least one more start in the majors, which is tentatively lined up to be at home versus the Blue Jays next week.