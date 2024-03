Perez exited his start Saturday against the Mets due to a broken nail on his right middle finger, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Perez had been dealing with a cut on the same finger earlier during camp, but his removal Saturday was unrelated. Perez said after his start that he felt no pain from the broken nail, and he doesn't expect it to become an issue going forward. The 20-year-old righty lasted 2.1 innings against New York, striking out two batters and walking one.