Marlins' Eury Perez: Takes loss despite quality start

Perez (5-7) took the loss against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings.

The eight hits Perez allowed matched a career high that he set in September of 2025, but he limited the damage to a two-run double from Steven Kwan in the fourth inning. Perez generated 14 whiffs while tossing 69 strikes on 99 pitches, and despite the quality start, he did not get enough run support from his Marlins teammates to avoid the loss. The 23-year-old right-hander enters the All-Star break with a 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 95:34 K:BB across 85.2 innings.