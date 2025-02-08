Perez (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday, working in his changeup along with fastballs, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The young right-hander is aiming to rejoin the Marlins' rotation around the All-Star break after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2024. "I'll say I feel very good right now," Perez said after Friday's session. "I will say 75 percent, just to put it out there in a number. But we're doing very well, just getting better." Perez began playing catch last September, and so far his recovery is proceeding as planned. In his absence, Valente Bellozo, Max Meyer and Adam Mazur are the leading candidates to fill out the back of Miami's rotation.