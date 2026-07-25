Marlins' Eury Perez: Tough-luck loss in quality start

Perez (5-8) took the loss Saturday against San Diego, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out two.

It was a bit of a hard-luck loss for Perez, who attained his fourth consecutive quality start. The hard-throwing right-hander opened the campaign with a 4.60 ERA through his first 11 outings but has been outstanding since coming off the injured list in late June, holding a 1.75 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB over his last six appearances (36 innings). Perez will bring a 3.56 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 106:38 K:BB across 98.2 frames overall into his next scheduled start against the last-place Mets, who will be without Juan Soto (calf).